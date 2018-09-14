Legal & General Linked Pensi
LGEP25A:LN
1,395.40
GBp
3.00
0.22%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
1,316.10 - 1,468.30
1年トータルリターン
5.54%
年初来リターン
2.04%
前日終値
1,392.40
1年トータルリターン
3.04%
ファンド分類
European Reg. ex UK
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
European Reg. ex UK
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
1,395.4
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
295.466
設定日
05/09/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Legal & General Linked Pension Euro Fund is an open-end pension fund registered in the United Kingdom.
住所Ignis Asset Management Ltd
50 Bothwell Street
Glasgow G2 6HRU
United Kingdom
電話番号Fon: +44 (0) 20 7545 6000
Webサイト
-