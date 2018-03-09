Legal & General ICAV - L&G E
LGEMZEU:ID
1.00
EUR
0.00
0.13%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
0.99 - 1.00
前日終値
1.00
ファンド分類
Emerging Markets Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
1.0012
資産総額 (GBP) ( -)
-
設定日
03/02/2018
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Emerging Markets Government Bond (USD) Index Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to provide investors with a return in line with the Emerging Markets government bond market. The Fund will aim to replicate the Index using a sampling approach which will attempt to ensure the Fund has similar characteristics as the Index.
住所Legal & General Investment Mgmt Ltd
One Coleman Street
London EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号44-203-124-3266
Webサイトwww.lgim.com