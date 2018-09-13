LGT Select Equity Emerging M
LGEMUCU:LE
1,085.55
USD
12.33
1.15%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1,073.22 - 1,390.17
1年トータルリターン
-10.77%
年初来リターン
-13.48%
前日終値
1,073.22
ファンド分類
Emerging Market Stock
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
1,085.55
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/13/2018)
832.307
設定日
11/10/2014
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
ANDREAS WALSER
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
1.47%
企業概要
LGT Select Equity Emerging Markets (USD) is an open-end fund incorporated in Liechtenstein. The Fund invests primarily in companies in emerging markets. The investments are not made directly, but rather indirectly via the active selection of external asset managers. The combination of different investment styles ensures that the fund as a whole is sufficiently diversified.
住所LGT Capital Partners (FL) Ltd
Herrengasse 12
9490 Vaduz
Liechtenstein
電話番号+41 55 415 92 92 Tel
Webサイトwww.lgtcp.com