L&G Emerging Markets Bond Fu
LGEMBZI:LX
Pending Listing
USD
商品分類
SICAV
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Emerging Markets Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
54.899
設定日
10/24/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
PHILIP MEIER / UDAY PATNAIK
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Emerging Markets Bond Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to generate capital growth and income. The Fund invests in a broad range of fixed interest securities issued predominantly in US Dollar, Pounds Sterling or EURO by developing/emerging market governments and corporates.
住所LGIM Corporate Director LTD
One Coleman Street
London EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.lgim.com