L&G Emerging Markets Bond Fu
LGEMBZA:LX
1.05
USD
0.00
0.15%
更新日時 2018/06/13
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
1.04 - 1.09
1年トータルリターン
-0.19%
年初来リターン
-3.64%
前日終値
1.05
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Emerging Markets Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/13/2018)
1.0491
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 06/13/2018)
58.322
設定日
10/24/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
PHILIP MEIER / UDAY PATNAIK
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Emerging Markets Bond Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to generate capital growth and income. The Fund invests in a broad range of fixed interest securities issued predominantly in US Dollar, Pounds Sterling or EURO by developing/emerging market governments and corporates.
住所LGIM Corporate Director LTD
One Coleman Street
London EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.lgim.com