L&G Ethical 2 G27-Life
LGELS4:LN
1,550.20
GBp
5.70
0.37%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
1,472.30 - 1,622.00
1年トータルリターン
4.96%
年初来リターン
-1.10%
前日終値
1,544.50
52週レンジ
1,472.30 - 1,622.00
1年トータルリターン
3.46%
年初来リターン
-1.10%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
1,550.2
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
5.478
設定日
10/19/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Ethical - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to acquire the potential for growth in capital. The Fund invests in a portfolio of companies in the FTSE 350 Index, whose way of doing business meets a range of environmental and ethical guidelines.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com