L&G US Equity Index G21-Life
LGEIU21:LN
3,063.30
GBp
17.80
0.58%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
2,778.70 - 3,105.00
1年トータルリターン
3.86%
年初来リターン
0.78%
前日終値
3,045.50
ファンド分類
アメリカ合衆国
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
米国
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
3,063.3
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
22.226
設定日
04/09/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G US Equity Index - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide the potential for reliable growth by tracking the performance of the FTSE World USA Index. The Fund invests in the holdings from the index mentioned above.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com