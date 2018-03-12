L&G Global 100 Equity Index
LGEID2A:LN
2,405.60
GBp
13.90
0.58%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
2,193.40 - 2,472.20
1年トータルリターン
4.77%
年初来リターン
-0.40%
前日終値
2,391.70
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
2,405.6
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
7.751
設定日
02/11/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Global 100 Equity Index - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide the potential for reliable growth by tracking the performance of the S&P Global 100 Index. The Fund invests in companies that are in the S&P Global 100 Index.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com