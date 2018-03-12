Legal & General SICAV - L&G
LGEHACZ:LX
1.0429
EUR
0.0013
0.12%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
1.0238 - 1.0528
1年トータルリターン
2.83%
年初来リターン
-0.05%
前日終値
1.0416
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
European Region
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
European Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1.0429
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/12/2018)
135.340
設定日
12/08/2014
直近配当額 ( 01/02/2018)
0.00324108
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.24%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
Legal & General SICAV - L&G Euro High Alpha Corporate Bond Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund's objective is to produce a return derived from capital growth and income. The Fund invests in variety of Euro denominated fixed-interest instruments such as corporate bonds, other fixed or floating-rate deb securities and short-term debt securities.
住所LGIM Corporate Director LTD
One Coleman Street
London EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.lgim.com