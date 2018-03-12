Legal & General Emerging Mar

LGEGUII:LN
51.63
GBp
0.01
0.02%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
50.41 - 60.07
1年トータルリターン
-9.30%
年初来リターン
-4.85%
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
51.63
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
823.671
設定日
12/11/2012
直近配当額 ( 11/10/2017)
1.391336
直近配当利回り（税込）
5.39%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.29%
経費率
0.29%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
EC228830:COR
43.49 千 16.72 百万 2.08
AM901572:COR
20.77 千 16.06 百万 2.00
AO061706:COR
15.80 千 11.72 百万 1.46
AM901547:COR
14.92 千 11.21 百万 1.39
ED786086:COR
9.86 千 11.06 百万 1.38
EJ901174:COR
13.68 千 9.75 百万 1.21
EJ053085:COR
13.74 千 9.65 百万 1.20
EK712708:COR
12.65 千 9.38 百万 1.17
EI232991:COR
12.70 千 9.35 百万 1.16
ED777753:COR
11.53 千 9.32 百万 1.16
企業概要
Legal & General Emerging Markets Government Bond USD Index Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide a return in line with the JPMorgan Emerging Markets Bond Index Plus. The Fund invests in securities issued by emerging-market sovereign entities and which are denominated in US Dollar.
住所
Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号
-
Webサイト
www.legalandgeneralgroup.com