Legal & General Emerging Mar
LGEGUII:LN
51.63
GBp
0.01
0.02%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
50.41 - 60.07
1年トータルリターン
-9.30%
年初来リターン
-4.85%
前日終値
51.62
ファンド分類
Emerging Markets Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
51.63
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
823.671
設定日
12/11/2012
直近配当額 ( 11/10/2017)
1.391336
直近配当利回り（税込）
5.39%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.29%
経費率
0.29%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EC228830:COR
|43.49 千
|16.72 百万
|2.08
|
AM901572:COR
|20.77 千
|16.06 百万
|2.00
|
AO061706:COR
|15.80 千
|11.72 百万
|1.46
|
AM901547:COR
|14.92 千
|11.21 百万
|1.39
|
ED786086:COR
|9.86 千
|11.06 百万
|1.38
|
EJ901174:COR
|13.68 千
|9.75 百万
|1.21
|
EJ053085:COR
|13.74 千
|9.65 百万
|1.20
|
EK712708:COR
|12.65 千
|9.38 百万
|1.17
|
EI232991:COR
|12.70 千
|9.35 百万
|1.16
|
ED777753:COR
|11.53 千
|9.32 百万
|1.16
企業概要
Legal & General Emerging Markets Government Bond USD Index Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide a return in line with the JPMorgan Emerging Markets Bond Index Plus. The Fund invests in securities issued by emerging-market sovereign entities and which are denominated in US Dollar.
住所Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com