L&G PMC Ethical Global Equit
LGEGEP3:LN
345.60
GBp
3.20
0.93%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
312.80 - 357.20
1年トータルリターン
4.47%
年初来リターン
-1.17%
前日終値
342.40
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
345.6
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
41.922
設定日
04/06/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G PMC Ethical Global Equity Index - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to track the sterling total returns of the FTSE 4 Good Global Equity Index.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com