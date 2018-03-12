L&G PMC Global Eq Fxd Wghts
LGEFWGP:LN
334.90
GBp
1.30
0.39%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
310.80 - 351.70
1年トータルリターン
4.85%
年初来リターン
-3.29%
前日終値
333.60
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
334.9
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
591.003
設定日
02/12/2009
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G PMC Global Equity Fixed Weights 60:40 Index - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to capture the total sterling returns of the UK and overseas equity markets. The Fund invests in fixed assets in the UK and overseas with a 60:40 ratio respectively.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com