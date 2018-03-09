Legal & General Investment M
LGECBDA:LN
1.4203
EUR
0.0001
0.01%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1.3866 - 1.4343
1年トータルリターン
2.43%
年初来リターン
-0.33%
前日終値
1.4204
52週レンジ
1.3866 - 1.4343
1年トータルリターン
2.22%
年初来リターン
-0.33%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
European Region
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
European Region
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
1.4203
資産総額 (十億 EUR) ( 06/02/2014)
1.128
設定日
01/04/2011
直近配当額 ( 11/01/2013)
1.645682
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
COLIN REEDIE / MARC ROVERS
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.30%
経費率
0.35%
企業概要
Legal & General Investment Management Fund ICVC - Euro Corporate Bond Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to produce a return from capital and income. The Fund invests in variety of Euro denominated fixed-interest instruments such as bonds, other fixed or floating-rate debt securities and short-term debt securities.
住所Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.lgim.com