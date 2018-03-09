Legal & General Strategie Eu
LGECAMP:FP
147.72
EUR
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
FCP
52週レンジ
131.36 - 159.33
1年トータルリターン
5.39%
年初来リターン
-1.40%
ファンド分類
Foreign Blend
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
147.72
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
5.695
設定日
05/06/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.20%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
NUE:US
ニューコア
|9.80 千
|496.91 千
|9.58
|
MON:US
ﾓﾝｻﾝﾄ
|4.71 千
|488.81 千
|9.42
|
XOM:US
ｴｸｿﾝﾓｰﾋﾞﾙ
|6.73 千
|475.95 千
|9.17
|
NEM:US
ニューモント･マイニング
|16.61 千
|471.52 千
|9.09
|
FCX:US
ﾌﾘｰﾎﾟｰﾄ･ﾏｸﾓﾗﾝ
|23.73 千
|249.75 千
|4.81
|
CVX:US
ｼｪﾌﾞﾛﾝ
|2.62 千
|239.80 千
|4.62
|
MOS:US
ﾓｻﾞｲｸ
|11.81 千
|236.16 千
|4.55
|
ADM:US
ｱｰﾁｬｰ･ﾀﾞﾆｴﾙｽﾞ･ﾐｯﾄﾞﾗﾝﾄﾞ
|6.48 千
|234.86 千
|4.53
|
FMC:US
FMC
|3.55 千
|227.24 千
|4.38
|
INGR:US
ｲﾝｸﾞﾚﾃﾞｨｵﾝ
|2.17 千
|226.68 千
|4.37
企業概要
Strategie EuroCovered Actions Matieres Premieres is an open-end fund registered in France. The objective of the Fund is to offer a performance at least equal to Morgan Stanley Commodity Related Equity Index in USD. The Fund will invest between 90 to 110 percent in securities belonging to the mining sector and the production of raw materials.
住所Legal & General
58 rue de la Victoire
75009 Paris
France
電話番号33-1-55-31-24-00
Webサイトwww.gresham-banque-privee.fr