Log Capital Management SIF-S
LGEAFXA:LX
955.36
EUR
更新日時 2018/01/31
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
955.36 - 995.74
1年トータルリターン
-4.34%
年初来リターン
-1.31%
ファンド分類
外国為替
運用アセットクラス
Specialty
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 01/31/2018)
955.36
資産総額 (千 EUR) ( 01/31/2018)
886.700
設定日
02/27/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
2.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
Log Capital Management SIF-SICAV - Global Economy Alpha Fund FX is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve an optimum return from the capital invested. The Fund will seek to identify and exploit inefficiencies and opportunities present in global currency markets.
住所Log Capital Management SIF-SICAV
2, boulevard de la Foire
L-1528 Luxembourg
電話番号-
Webサイト
-