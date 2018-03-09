L&G Multi-Index EUR IV Fund
LGE4IEA:ID
1.0245
EUR
0.0045
0.44%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1.0058 - 1.0598
1年トータルリターン
1.20%
年初来リターン
-1.98%
前日終値
1.0200
52週レンジ
1.0058 - 1.0598
1年トータルリターン
1.10%
年初来リターン
-1.98%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
1.0245
資産総額 (EUR) ( -)
-
設定日
09/16/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.25%
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Multi-Index EUR IV Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to generate capital growth and income. The Fund invests in a diversified range of asset classes predominantly in other collective investment schemes.
住所Legal & General Investment Mgmt Ltd
One Coleman Street
London EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号44-203-124-3266
Webサイトwww.lgim.com