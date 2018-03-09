L&G Multi-Index EUR III Fund
LGE3IEA:ID
0.9942
EUR
0.0020
0.20%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
0.9852 - 1.0190
1年トータルリターン
0.29%
年初来リターン
-1.81%
前日終値
0.9922
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
0.9942
資産総額 (EUR) ( -)
-
設定日
09/16/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.25%
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Multi-Index EUR III Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to generate capital growth and income through exposure to a diversified range of asset classes predominantly in other collective investment schemes. The Fund predominantly invests in other collective investment schemes.
住所Legal & General Investment Mgmt Ltd
One Coleman Street
London EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号44-203-124-3266
Webサイトwww.lgim.com