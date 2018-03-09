Legal & General ICAV - L&G D
LGDUZUA:ID
1.1313
USD
0.0061
0.54%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
1.0129 - 1.1692
1年トータルリターン
11.39%
年初来リターン
-0.40%
前日終値
1.1252
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
1.1313
資産総額 (GBP) ( -)
-
設定日
08/12/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Diversified USD Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to provide long-term capital growth in US Dollars. The Fund invests predominantly in other collective investment schemes.
住所Legal & General Investment Mgmt Ltd
One Coleman Street
London EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号44-203-124-3266
Webサイトwww.lgim.com