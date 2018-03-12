L&G Distribution 3-Pen
LGDSG17:LN
303.50
GBp
1.50
0.49%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
288.70 - 311.70
1年トータルリターン
4.80%
年初来リターン
-1.62%
前日終値
305.00
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
303.5
資産総額 (十億 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
1.217
設定日
06/12/2001
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Distribution - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide long-term investment growth through dynamic exposure to a diversified range of asset classes.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com