LO Selection - Global Fixed

LGDHEIA:LX
114.93
EUR
0.11
0.10%
更新日時 2018/03/10
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
113.42 - 116.54
1年トータルリターン
1.33%
年初来リターン
-0.82%
前日終値
115.04
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
114.9306
資産総額 (百万 EUR) ( 03/09/2018)
762.209
設定日
02/03/2014
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
PHILIPPE DONNET / MANUEL STREIFF
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.50%
経費率
0.65%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
USD:CUR
米ﾄﾞﾙ
98.51 千 82.04 百万 10.63
912810QA:GOV
25.25 千 24.30 百万 3.15
PEAEIAU:LX
PrivilEdge - Ashmore Emergin
2.37 百万 23.41 百万 3.04
LOCL:LN
ETFS Lombard Odier IM Emergi
2.54 百万 23.12 百万 3.00
9128282A:GOV
23.10 千 18.01 百万 2.33
JPY:CUR
米ﾄﾞﾙ/円
1.89 百万 13.97 百万 1.81
AM737647:COR
11.13 千 11.72 百万 1.52
912803EH:GOV
28.60 千 11.52 百万 1.49
912803BD:COR
15.40 千 10.94 百万 1.42
ED154470:COR
7.70 千 10.26 百万 1.33
企業概要
LO Selection - Global Fixed Income Opportunities is an open-end fund registered in Luxembourg. The Fund is a long-only global fixed income securities fund that aims to invest in a whole range of fixed-income opportunities. The Fund aims to preserve capital while seeking attractive risk-adjusted returns. The Fund will invest across global fixed markets, both investment grade and high yield.
住所
LODH Selection -
5, Allee Scheffer
L-2520 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
電話番号
352-47-67-25-70
Webサイト
www.lombardodier.com