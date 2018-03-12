L&G Distribution Growth Acc
LGDGIC2:LN
132.50
GBp
0.40
0.30%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
130.60 - 136.70
1年トータルリターン
0.23%
年初来リターン
-1.27%
前日終値
132.10
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
132.5
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
529.203
設定日
02/11/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Distribution Growth - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide a combination of income and capital growth. The Fund invests in bonds, company shares, and cash.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com