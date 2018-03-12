Legal & General Linked Pensi
LGDAG25:LN
469.40
GBp
2.30
0.49%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
447.70 - 482.20
1年トータルリターン
4.52%
年初来リターン
-1.68%
前日終値
471.70
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
469.4
資産総額 (十億 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
1.217
設定日
05/09/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Legal & General Linked Pension Distribution Fund is an open-end pension fund registered in the United Kingdom.
住所Ignis Asset Management Ltd
50 Bothwell Street
Glasgow G2 6HRU
United Kingdom
電話番号Fon: +44 (0) 20 7545 6000
Webサイト
-