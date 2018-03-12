L&G Distribution Acc 2 G27-L
LGDACG1:LN
431.50
GBp
1.20
0.28%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
416.10 - 440.30
1年トータルリターン
3.53%
年初来リターン
-1.28%
前日終値
430.30
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
431.5
資産総額 (十億 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
3.874
設定日
09/15/2000
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Distribution - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to generate an income that is sustainable over the long term. The Fund invests in a broad mix of assets including company shares, fixed interest securities, commercial property, and other investments.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com