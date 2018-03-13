Legend Corp Ltd

LGD:AU
ASE
0.24
AUD
0.01
4.00%
更新日時 13:24 JST 2018/03/13
始値
0.24
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
0.24 - 0.24
出来高
150,000
前日終値
0.25
52週レンジ
0.17 - 0.25
1年トータルリターン
18.37%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
始値
0.24
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
0.24 - 0.24
出来高
150,000
前日終値
0.25
52週レンジ
0.17 - 0.25
1年トータルリターン
18.37%
年初来リターン
0.00%
株価収益率(PER) (TTM)
9.44
12ヶ月1株当り利益 (EPS) (AUD) (TTM)
0.03
時価総額 (百万 AUD)
52.397
発行済株式数 (百万)
218.321
株価売上高倍率(PSR) (TTM)
0.47
直近配当利回り（税込）
7.74%
セクター
Industrials
業種
Electrical Equipment
産業サブグループ
Electrical Components

会社関連ニュース

プレスリリース・レポート

この銘柄に関するニュースは現在ありません。 再度後ほどご確認ください。
この銘柄に関するプレスリリースは現在ありません。 再度後ほどご確認ください。
企業概要
Legend Corporation Limited is an electronics manufacturer and distribution company. The Company is engaged in the design, manufacturing and supply of memory modules and other related computer parts and has a distribution network that encompasses Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Asia and Europe.
住所
1 Butler Drive
Hendon, SA 5014
Australia
電話番号
61-8-8244-9520
Webサイト
www.legendcorporate.com

役員

取締役

  • Bradley R Dowe
    Managing Director/CEO/Founder
  • Hamish McEwin
    Chief Financial Officer
  • Christopher Grawich "Chris"
    General Manager:Cabac
  • Graham Allan Seppelt
    Secretary
もっと見る