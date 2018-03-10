LO Funds - Global Consumer
LGCUSPA:LX
13.21
USD
0.09
0.67%
更新日時 2018/03/10
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
10.63 - 13.69
1年トータルリターン
23.64%
年初来リターン
3.13%
前日終値
13.12
52週レンジ
10.63 - 13.69
1年トータルリターン
24.59%
年初来リターン
3.13%
商品分類
SICAV
ファンド分類
Consumer Discretionary
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
13.2075
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
38.804
設定日
04/04/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
DIDIER RABATTU
定額申込手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
3.00%
償還手数料
3.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.00%
経費率
1.85%
企業概要
LO Funds - Global Consumer is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The Fund will invest in equities, equity-related securities of retail and consumer related industries/companies issued by entities incorporated or exercising a prominent part of their business activites in developed markets.
住所Lombard Odier Funds
291, Route d' Arlon
L-1150 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号+ 352 27 78 1000
Webサイトwww.lombardodier.com