Lord Abbett Global Core Equi
LGCRX:US
NASDAQ GM
11.84
USD
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
9.67 - 12.23
1年トータルリターン
21.11%
年初来リターン
4.96%
前日終値
11.84
52週レンジ
9.67 - 12.23
1年トータルリターン
21.34%
年初来リターン
4.96%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Foreign Blend
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
11.84
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/12/2018)
5.452
設定日
01/18/2017
直近配当額 ( 12/15/2017)
0.084
直近配当利回り（税込）
0.71%
ファンドマネージャ
DIDIER ROSENFELD / RICK RUVKUN
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.50%
信託報酬額
0.70%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
MDLZ:US
ﾓﾝﾃﾞﾘｰｽﾞ･ｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙ
|1.34 千
|60.00 千
|1.72
|
AAPL:US
アップル
|420.00
|60.00 千
|1.72
|
GOOGL:US
ｱﾙﾌｧﾍﾞｯﾄ
|65.00
|60.00 千
|1.72
|
ROG:SW
ロシュ･ホールディング
|220.00
|58.00 千
|1.66
|
JPM:US
JPﾓﾙｶﾞﾝ･ﾁｪｰｽ･ｱﾝﾄﾞ･ｶﾝﾊﾟﾆｰ
|670.00
|58.00 千
|1.66
|
UNH:US
ﾕﾅｲﾃｯﾄﾞﾍﾙｽ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
|326.00
|57.00 千
|1.63
|
KO:US
ｺｶ･ｺｰﾗ
|1.33 千
|57.00 千
|1.63
|
005930:KS
ｻﾑｽﾝ電子
|27.00
|53.00 千
|1.52
|
OI:US
ｵｰｴﾝｽﾞ･ｲﾘﾉｲ
|2.41 千
|53.00 千
|1.52
|
INTC:US
ｲﾝﾃﾙ
|1.47 千
|53.00 千
|1.52
企業概要
Lord Abbett Global Core Equity Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in a equity securities of global issuers across all market capitalizations. The Fund invests in companies located in at least three countries outside of the U.S and uses a "blend" strategy to gain investment exposure to both growth and value stocks.
住所Lord, Abbett & Co LLC
90 Hudson Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
電話番号1-888-522-2388
Webサイトwww.lordabbett.com