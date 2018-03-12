Global Agg Corp
LGCPTRUU:IND
256.0605
0.2914
0.11%
更新日時 2018/03/12
前日終値
255.7691
52週レンジ
237.7160 - 261.6226
1年トータルリターン
7.67%
年初来リターン
-1.14%
企業概要
The Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Corporate Index is a flagship measure of global investment grade, fixed-rate corporate debt. This multi-currency benchmark includes bonds from developed and emerging markets issuers within the industrial, utility and financial sectors.
