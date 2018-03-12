L&G M&G Corporate Bond 2-Lif
LGCPBS5:LN
171.65
GBp
1.16
0.68%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
166.96 - 173.25
1年トータルリターン
2.67%
年初来リターン
-0.74%
前日終値
170.49
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
171.65
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
16.238
設定日
10/19/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
MGSCORI:LN
M&Gｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾄ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ3-社債ﾌｧﾝﾄ
|40.81 百万
|16.73 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G M&G Corporate Bond - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve a higher total return than would be obtainable in UK government fixed interest securities of similar maturities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com