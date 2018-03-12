L&G CF Miton Distribution G2
LGCMDGP:LN
125.10
GBp
0.16
0.13%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
119.14 - 127.65
1年トータルリターン
5.00%
年初来リターン
-1.34%
前日終値
124.94
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
125.1
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
8.800
設定日
04/01/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G CF Miton Distribution - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide income. The Fund invests in global equities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com