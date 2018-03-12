L&G Cazenove MM Diversity 3-
LGCMD3P:LN
154.51
GBp
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
154.02 - 159.10
1年トータルリターン
-2.51%
年初来リターン
-1.97%
前日終値
154.51
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
154.51
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
1.870
設定日
04/04/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Cazenove Multi Manager Diversity - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital over a rolling five year period in excess of inflation. The Fund invests across a broad range of asset classes.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com