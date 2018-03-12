L&G Cazenove European LS5-Li
LGCLS5L:LN
218.10
GBp
0.78
0.36%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
197.65 - 229.88
1年トータルリターン
6.49%
年初来リターン
-1.95%
前日終値
217.32
ファンド分類
European Reg. ex UK
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
European Reg. ex UK
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
218.1
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
4.511
設定日
10/19/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Cazenove European - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide capital growth. The Fund invests in shares of large and medium-sized European companies, excluding the UK.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com