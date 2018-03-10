Loomis Sayles Global Credit
LGCHSIU:LX
98.84
USD
0.12
0.12%
更新日時 2018/03/10
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
97.34 - 101.33
1年トータルリターン
4.33%
年初来リターン
-1.75%
前日終値
98.96
ファンド分類
Foreign Corporate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
International
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
98.84
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/09/2018)
101.881
設定日
02/19/2014
直近配当額 ( 01/02/2018)
0.661
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.68%
ファンドマネージャ
DAVID W ROLLEY / KEN BUNTROCK
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.35%
経費率
0.35%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
AL997549:COR
|3.85 千
|4.66 百万
|4.17
|
912828X3:GOV
|1.39 千
|1.39 百万
|1.25
|
JK448604:COR
|1.16 千
|1.29 百万
|1.16
|
EJ507950:COR
|1.26 千
|1.26 百万
|1.13
|
QZ727325:COR
|1.27 千
|1.22 百万
|1.09
|
912810RQ:GOV
|1.26 千
|1.16 百万
|1.04
|
AQ505620:COR
|1.15 千
|1.13 百万
|1.01
|
ED854976:COR
|795.00
|1.09 百万
|0.97
|
AL747041:COR
|835.00
|1.05 百万
|0.94
|
QZ474229:COR
|1.07 千
|1.03 百万
|0.92
企業概要
Loomis Sayles Global Credit Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. The investment objective of the Fund is high total investment return through a combination of high current income and capital appreciation. The Fund invests at least two thirds of total assets in bonds and other fixed income securities issued by worldwide corporate issuers rated investment grade.
住所Natixis Global Associates S.A.
51, avenue J.F. Kennedy
L-1855 Luxembourg
Luxembourg
電話番号+352-474-066-312
Webサイトhttp://ga.natixis.com/global