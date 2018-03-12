L&G Close Growth Portfolio 2
LGCGP2L:LN
151.66
GBp
0.56
0.37%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
143.22 - 155.82
1年トータルリターン
5.48%
年初来リターン
-0.60%
前日終値
151.10
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
151.66
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
713.400
設定日
05/23/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
CLDYNPA:LN
Close Growth Portfolio Fund
|406.18 千
|702.70 千
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Close Growth Portfolio - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital growth. The Fund invests in the UK and internationally.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com