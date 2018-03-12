Lord Abbett Global Core Equi

LGCFX:US
NASDAQ GM
11.86
USD
0.01
0.08%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Foreign Blend
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
11.86
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/12/2018)
5.452
設定日
01/18/2017
直近配当額 ( 12/15/2017)
0.1259
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.06%
ファンドマネージャ
DIDIER ROSENFELD / RICK RUVKUN
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
0.10%
信託報酬額
0.70%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
MDLZ:US
ﾓﾝﾃﾞﾘｰｽﾞ･ｲﾝﾀｰﾅｼｮﾅﾙ
1.34 千 60.00 千 1.72
AAPL:US
アップル
420.00 60.00 千 1.72
GOOGL:US
ｱﾙﾌｧﾍﾞｯﾄ
65.00 60.00 千 1.72
ROG:SW
ロシュ･ホールディング
220.00 58.00 千 1.66
JPM:US
JPﾓﾙｶﾞﾝ･ﾁｪｰｽ･ｱﾝﾄﾞ･ｶﾝﾊﾟﾆｰ
670.00 58.00 千 1.66
UNH:US
ﾕﾅｲﾃｯﾄﾞﾍﾙｽ･ｸﾞﾙｰﾌﾟ
326.00 57.00 千 1.63
KO:US
ｺｶ･ｺｰﾗ
1.33 千 57.00 千 1.63
005930:KS
ｻﾑｽﾝ電子
27.00 53.00 千 1.52
OI:US
ｵｰｴﾝｽﾞ･ｲﾘﾉｲ
2.41 千 53.00 千 1.52
INTC:US
ｲﾝﾃﾙ
1.47 千 53.00 千 1.52
企業概要
Lord Abbett Global Core Equity Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the USA. The Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in a equity securities of global issuers across all market capitalizations. The Fund invests in companies located in at least three countries outside of the U.S and uses a "blend" strategy to gain investment exposure to both growth and value stocks.
住所
Lord, Abbett & Co LLC
90 Hudson Street
Jersey City, NJ 07302
電話番号
1-888-522-2388
Webサイト
www.lordabbett.com