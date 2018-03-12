L&G Close Diversified Income
LGCEDIP:LN
140.54
GBp
0.10
0.07%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
139.36 - 143.77
1年トータルリターン
0.85%
年初来リターン
-1.80%
前日終値
140.44
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
140.54
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
43.200
設定日
10/18/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
CLCONPA:LN
Close Diversified Income Por
|29.66 千
|43.00 千
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Close Diversified Income Portfolio - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve income with capital growth and to have a yield in excess of the FTSE All Share Index. The Fund invests in global securities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com