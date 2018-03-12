L&G Close Conservative Portf
LGCCLS4:LN
152.37
GBp
0.51
0.34%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
142.98 - 156.13
1年トータルリターン
5.75%
年初来リターン
-0.68%
前日終値
151.86
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
152.37
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
4.516
設定日
10/19/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Close Conservative Portfolio - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to generate moderate growth through a combination of capital returns and the accumulation of income over the medium to long term. The Fund invests primarily in equities and fixed income securities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com