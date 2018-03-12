L&G Close Balanced Portfolio
LGCBP25:LN
158.31
GBp
0.66
0.42%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
148.33 - 163.17
1年トータルリターン
5.32%
年初来リターン
-1.10%
前日終値
157.65
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
158.31
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
822.100
設定日
05/26/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
CLOGWPA:LN
Close Balanced Portfolio Fun
|480.85 千
|793.40 千
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Close Balanced Portfolio - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to generate capital growth with some income. The Fund invests in equities and bonds.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com