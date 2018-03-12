L&G Cash 3-Pen
LGCAS3P:LN
1,193.60
GBp
0.30
0.03%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
1,189.90 - 1,193.60
1年トータルリターン
0.31%
年初来リターン
0.08%
前日終値
1,193.30
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
1,193.6
資産総額 (十億 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
1.121
設定日
04/06/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Cash - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to offer good long term growth potential through a combination of capital growth and reinvested income. The Fund invests in equities, fixed interest securities and property.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com