L&G Cash 2 G27-Life
LGCACG1:LN
482.00
GBp
0.10
0.02%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
481.90 - 484.10
1年トータルリターン
-0.41%
年初来リターン
-0.10%
前日終値
481.90
52週レンジ
481.90 - 484.10
1年トータルリターン
-0.41%
年初来リターン
-0.10%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
482
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
76.821
設定日
09/15/2000
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Cash - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide capital protection with growth at short term interest rates. The Fund invests in short term money markets such as bank deposits and treasury bills.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com