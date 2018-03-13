Heritage Global Inc
LGC:GR
Frankfurt
0.32
EUR
0.00
0.31%
更新日時 16:00 JST 2018/03/13
始値
0.32
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
0.32 - 0.32
出来高
0
前日終値
0.32
52週レンジ
0.19 - 0.46
1年トータルリターン
-29.93%
年初来リターン
30.24%
株価収益率(PER) (TTM)
-
12ヶ月1株当り利益 (EPS) (CAD) (TTM)
-
時価総額 (百万 EUR)
9.195
発行済株式数 (百万)
28.468
株価売上高倍率(PSR) (TTM)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
セクター
Communications
業種
Telecom
産業サブグループ
Telecom Carriers
企業概要
Heritage Global Inc. offers distressed and surplus capital asset valuation and transaction solutions. The Company focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring and monetizing distressed and surplus capital assets. Heritage Global advises and acquires turnkey manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial equipment, machinery, inventories, accounts receivable, and intellectual properties.
住所1 Toronto Street
Suite 700
Toronto, ON M5C 2V6
Canada
電話番号1-416-866-3000
Webサイトwww.heritageglobalinc.com