Barclays UK Equity Income Fu
LGBUKMI:LN
501.60
GBp
1.20
0.24%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
482.40 - 529.20
1年トータルリターン
5.43%
年初来リターン
-2.69%
前日終値
500.40
ファンド分類
Blend Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
イギリス
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
501.6
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
159.800
設定日
08/30/2006
直近配当額 ( 01/29/2018)
2.9611
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.36%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.90%
経費率
1.73%
企業概要
Barclays UK Equity Income Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide a reasonable level of income with the prospect of growth. The Fund invests in common stock, preferred shares and securities convertible into common stock of established companies across a range of industries, domiciled in the UK.
住所Barclays Bank PLC
1 Churchill Place
London E14 5HP
United Kingdom
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.barclays.co.uk