Barclays UK Core Fund
LGBUCAI:LN
685.20
GBp
2.80
0.41%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
OEIC
52週レンジ
662.80 - 728.40
1年トータルリターン
1.36%
年初来リターン
-3.36%
前日終値
682.40
ファンド分類
Blend Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
イギリス
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
685.2
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
329.500
設定日
12/08/2005
直近配当額 ( 01/29/2018)
4.5876
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.34%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
4.50%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-
企業概要
Barclays UK Core Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide long-term total return through capital growth and income. The Fund invests primarily in stock, preferred shares and securities convertible into stock of companies across a range of industries, domiciled or having significant operations in the UK.
住所Barclays Bank PLC
1 Churchill Place
London E14 5HP
United Kingdom
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.barclays.co.uk