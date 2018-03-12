L&G BlackRock UK Smaller Com
LGBUC25:LN
333.08
GBp
0.68
0.20%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
274.60 - 339.69
1年トータルリターン
20.78%
年初来リターン
0.38%
前日終値
332.40
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
333.08
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
115.700
設定日
04/19/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
MRCUKSI:LN
BlackRock UK Smaller Compani
|20.87 千
|156.10 千
|100.00
企業概要
L&G BlackRock UK Smaller Companies - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in UK small-cap equities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com