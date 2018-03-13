Legends Business Group Inc
LGBS:US
OTC US
0.00
USD
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/13
始値
0.00
安値 - 高値 レンジ（日）
0.00 - 0.00
出来高
10,260,000
前日終値
0.00
52週レンジ
0.00 - 0.00
1年トータルリターン
60.00%
年初来リターン
50.00%
株価収益率(PER) (TTM)
0.02
12ヶ月1株当り利益 (EPS) (USD) (TTM)
0.02
時価総額 (千 USD)
9.785
発行済株式数 (百万)
32.615
株価売上高倍率(PSR) (TTM)
0.01
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
セクター
Consumer Discretionary
業種
Commercial Services
産業サブグループ
Professional Services
企業概要
Legends Business Group, Inc. offers billing consulting services to the telecommunications industry. The Company assists Internet Service Providers, long distance providers, Voice Over Internet Protocol providers, and digital content providers in establishing and maintaining relationships with billing clearinghouses.
住所1375 State Road 436
#1005
Casselberry, FL 32707
United States
電話番号1-407-263-4029
Webサイトwww.lbgi.net
- Brian Estrada Chief Executive Officer
- Mark Powalisz Secretary
