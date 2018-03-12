L&G BlackRock UK 3-Pen
LGBRU25:LN
120.74
GBp
0.08
0.07%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
120.59 - 123.01
1年トータルリターン
-0.93%
年初来リターン
-0.94%
前日終値
120.66
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
120.74
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
17.400
設定日
04/09/2008
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
MRCMGWI:LN
BlackRock UK Fund
|57.49 千
|217.30 千
|100.00
企業概要
L&G BlackRock UK - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve a positive absolute return for investors and, as such, the Fund will not be managed against any UK equity index.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com