L&G BlackRock UK Income LS4-
LGBRIS5:LN
200.07
GBp
0.43
0.22%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
195.91 - 211.58
1年トータルリターン
0.64%
年初来リターン
-4.70%
前日終値
199.64
52週レンジ
195.91 - 211.58
1年トータルリターン
1.44%
年初来リターン
-4.70%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
200.07
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
8.435
設定日
10/19/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
MRCINCI:LN
BlackRock UK Income Fund
|1.94 百万
|8.42 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G BlackRock UK Income - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to maintain an above-average and growing income without risking the benefits of growth in capital over the long term. The Fund invests mainly in the shares of companies that are incorporated or listed in the UK.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com