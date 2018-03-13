ETFS Long GBP Short USD
LGBP:IX
Chi-X Europe
44.710
USD
0.000
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/13
年初来リターン
0.00%
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/12/2018)
4.037
設定日
-
乖離率（プレミアム / ディスカウント）
-
乖離率52週平均値
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
経費率
-
3ヶ月トータルリターン
0.00%
3年トータルリターン
-
5年トータルリターン
-
企業概要
ETFS Long GBP Short USD is an open-end Collateralised Currency ETC incorporated in Jersey and is UCITS eligible. It is designed to track the MSFXSM Long British Pound Index (TR) which provides exposure to movements in exchange rates equivalent to a long position in GBP forwards, plus exposure to O/N UK interest rate.
住所ETFS Foreign Exchange Limited
Ordnance House
31 Pier Road
St Helier, Jersey
JE4 8PW Channel Islands
電話番号+44-20-7448-4330 Tel
Webサイトwww.etfsecurities.com