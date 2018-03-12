Legg Mason Global Funds PLC
LGBOAUI:ID
117.98
USD
0.26
0.22%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
107.16 - 119.90
1年トータルリターン
12.31%
年初来リターン
3.23%
前日終値
117.72
52週レンジ
107.16 - 119.90
1年トータルリターン
13.00%
年初来リターン
3.23%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
117.98
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 03/12/2018)
678.644
設定日
06/25/2010
直近配当額 ( 02/20/2018)
0.18964469
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.93%
ファンドマネージャ
DAVID F HOFFMAN / STEPHEN S SMITH "STEVE"
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.15%
経費率
1.42%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
9128282M:GOV
|50.28 千
|50.34 百万
|9.23
|
EJ545726:COR
|22.36 千
|31.87 百万
|5.84
|
JV534152:COR
|86.05 千
|27.48 百万
|5.04
|
EJ129120:COR
|4.43 百万
|23.65 百万
|4.34
|
EJ824390:COR
|195.00 百万
|17.41 百万
|3.19
|
EH694444:COR
|3.02 百万
|17.39 百万
|3.19
|
EJ235914:COR
|221.34 千
|17.20 百万
|3.15
|
EK694341:COR
|12.52 千
|17.19 百万
|3.15
|
912828X5:GOV
|16.23 千
|16.25 百万
|2.98
|
AQ864126:COR
|15.55 千
|15.60 百万
|2.86
企業概要
Legg Mason Global Funds Plc - Legg Mason Brandywine Global Opportunistic Fixed Income Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to maximize total return. The Fund invests in debt securities listed or traded worldwide, including emerging market countries. The Fund will invest in debt securities with an Investment Grade credit quality rating.
住所Legg Mason Investments (Europe) Ltd
201 Bishopsgate
London EC2M 3AB
United Kingdom
電話番号44-20-7070-7444
Webサイトwww.leggmason.com.hk