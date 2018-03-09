Barclays UK Alpha Fund
LGBMUAI:LN
357.70
GBp
1.30
0.36%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
OEIC
52週レンジ
344.30 - 379.50
1年トータルリターン
1.30%
年初来リターン
-2.80%
前日終値
356.40
ファンド分類
Blend Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
イギリス
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
357.7
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
614.400
設定日
03/09/2006
直近配当額 ( 01/29/2018)
2.2205
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.24%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
4.50%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
-
企業概要
Barclays UK Alpha Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide superior long-term capital growth. The Fund invests primarily in common stock, preferred shares and securities convertibles across a range of industries, domiciled and having significant operations in the UK.
住所Barclays Bank PLC
1 Churchill Place
London E14 5HP
United Kingdom
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.barclays.co.uk