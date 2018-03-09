Barclays UK Alpha Fund
LGBMUAA:LN
489.20
GBp
1.90
0.39%
更新日時 2018/03/09
商品分類
OEIC
52週レンジ
470.90 - 515.90
1年トータルリターン
1.30%
年初来リターン
-2.80%
前日終値
487.30
52週レンジ
470.90 - 515.90
1年トータルリターン
1.66%
年初来リターン
-2.80%
商品分類
OEIC
ファンド分類
Blend Broad Market
運用アセットクラス
Equity
重視地域
イギリス
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
489.2
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
614.400
設定日
08/12/2005
直近配当額 ( 01/29/2018)
3.0186
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.23%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
4.50%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
1.72%
企業概要
Barclays UK Alpha Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide superior long-term capital growth. The Fund invests primarily in common stock, preferred shares and securities convertibles across a range of industries, domiciled and having significant operations in the UK.
住所Barclays Bank PLC
1 Churchill Place
London E14 5HP
United Kingdom
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.barclays.co.uk